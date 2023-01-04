Shah Rukh Khan Completes 13 Years on Twitter; Speaks About 'Unsavoury Behaviour'

Shah Rukh Khan completes 13 years on Twitter.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday 4 January 2022 to tweet about completing 13 years on the social media platform. He also spoke about his fan clubs' "unsavoury behaviour" and more.
He went on to state, "Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan."
On the other hand, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan. The film is set to release on 25 January 2023 and the trailer will be out on 10 January. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan-actor also took to Twitter, earlier today, to do a Q&A session.
He will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki. This comes after his three-year hiatus from films. He was last seen in Zero in 2018.
