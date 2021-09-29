Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Sons AbRam and Aryan’s “Boys’ Night Out”

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to AbRam and Aryan Khan's 'boys' night out'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Gauri Khan posted a picture of her sons AbRam and Aryan Khan sitting on a couch together playing video games. In the caption, she wrote, "Boys night out… @___aryan___”
Gauri's husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the moment she captured and commented, "Games are the new ‘bonding’ force….brothers who play together I guess stay together….”
Several celebrities including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis under that post. Farah Khan commented, “Beautiful boys.. well done Gauri.”
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri tied the knot in 1991, and have three kids, namely, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam. Aryan graduated from the Film Studies course at the University of Southern California this year.
Suhana, who is also studying films at the Tisch School Of The Arts, New York, has already worked on a short film called The Grey Part of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. Here is the teaser:
Previously Shah Rukh Khan appeared on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix. While talking about his son’s acting career he said, “ My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. But in India, It’s like if you are a movie star’s son then you might become a movie star. He looks nice and he’s tall and okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps, and he realized it himself.”
On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L Rai directed comedy drama Zero. He stars in Siddahrth Anand's Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Published: 29 Sep 2021,03:16 PM IST