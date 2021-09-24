Juhi Chawla Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Arriving at Her Party at 2:30 AM

On Zee Comedy Show, Juhi recalled that once she had hosted a party at her house at 11 pm, and Shah Rukh was among the guests. The actor confirmed he would come, but said he would be late.

“Whenever we throw a party, we always invite Shah Rukh Khan. I was his co-actor in several films and he is also a partner in our cricket team, so we always call him," a leading daily quoted Juhi saying.

"I invited him once to my party and everyone was so excited about that, especially my staff because they wanted to take pictures with him. I asked him to come by 11 pm. He assured me he would be there, but said he might get late. Eventually, he came after 2.30 am. Everyone had left by then and I had fallen asleep. The food was also over," Juhi added.

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have shared screen space in films such as Darr, Ram Jaane, Duplicate etc.

Previously, director Farah Khan, who collaborated with Shah Rukh for Main Hoon Naa and Om Shanti Om, had also shared a similar experience. “We all know that if the call time is 9am, Shah Rukh will come at 2pm, but that’s okay. If he suddenly arrives at 11am, things turn messy because we aren't prepared. Then we have to change things all over. I feel if you are late, be consistent about that".