SRK Mein Hindustan: Neeraj Ghaywan, Swara Bhasker Share Akhil Katyal’s Poem

The poem continued, “Shayad isliye kuch logon ke halak mein fasta hai, Ki ek Shahrukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai. (Maybe that’s why he bothers some people, because all of Hindustan resides in Shah Rukh Khan.)”

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was denied bail for the third time in the Mumbai drugs case during a hearing on 11 October. His bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Several celebrities supported Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan after Aryan's arrest. Hansal Mehta had said that it's 'disrespectful and unfair' to come to conclusions before the law takes its course. Others including Hrithik Roshan, Shashi Tharoor, and Pooja Bhatt also extended their support for the family.