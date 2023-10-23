'You Taught Us So Much About Sports & Life': SRK Mourns Bishan Bedi's Demise

Former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday, 23 October 2023. He was 77 years old. The renowned spinner amassed 266 wickets in 67 Test matches for India between 1967 and 1979. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals during his 12-year international career.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media ever since the news broke. Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his condolences.