Rest in Power: SRK, Asif Kapadia, Others Pay Tributes to Maradona

Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, 25 November. Maradona led his country Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the world. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, celebrities have taken to social media to mourn Maradona's demise.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to write, "Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP...."