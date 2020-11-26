Rest in Power: SRK, Asif Kapadia, Others Pay Tributes to Maradona

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, 25 November. Maradona led his country Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986.
Tributes have been pouring in from across the world. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, celebrities have taken to social media to mourn Maradona's demise.
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to write, "Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP...."
Asif Kapadia, who directed the film Diego Maradona based on the life of the legendary footballer, shared a photo of him and Maradona on Twitter. Kapadia wrote, "Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest #legend #DiegoMaradona @MaradonaMovie #Diego #maradona".
Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "#RIPMaradona legend! #GOAT".
Other celebs also paid their tributes:
