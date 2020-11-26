Maradona in the ‘Hands of God’, Adios Diego: Newspaper Headlines

The evening of 25 November left the sporting fraternity in absolute shock as the legendary Diego Armando Maradona breathed his last in his hometown Tigre in Argentina.
After his passing, Argentina announced a three-day period of national mourning while clubs such as Napoli are considering renaming their stadium after him.
Here’s a look at some of the best headlines from around the world:
The Argentine Football Association released a statement through its president Claudio Tapia, saying it "expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You'll always be in our hearts."
