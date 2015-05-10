Even as a Father, Kaifi Azmi Was Far From Regular: Shabana Azmi 

(This story from The Quint’s archives has been republished to mark Kaifi Azmi’s birth anniversary. It was first published on 10 May 2015.)

Kaifi Azmi is one of the most celebrated Urdu poet of our times, probably because he brought Urdu literature to Indian films, thus making its flavour and beauty accessible to the masses. As we celebrate his poetic brilliance on his birth anniversary, it is indeed our fortune that his spirit lives on through his couplets, ghazals and his beloved daughter, actress Shabana Azmi.