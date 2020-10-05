Seven Doctors Concluded SSR Died By Suicide: AIIMS Forensics Head

Dr Gupta, who led the seven-member team, has been questioned for changing his statements by a news channel. A tape is going viral claiming he had earlier voiced his apprehension that Sushant could have been murdered. Reacting to the claims, Dr Gupta said,

A team of seven doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who have re-evaluated Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports, have come to the conclusion that the actor died by suicide, AIIMS Forensics Head Dr Sudhir Gupta told India Today.

Dr Gupta told India Today that he had given a preliminary statement regarding his apprehensions in the last week of August, while the AIIMS team visited Mumbai in the second week of September. "Till the time the AIIMS team reached Mumbai, they didn't have official access to the crime scene pictures. My initial statement was given before the team had started its investigation, and then I had expressed concerns of foul play in the SSR death investigation", Sudhir Gupta said.

Dr Gupta had told ANI on 3 October, "There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased".

The AIIMS doctors had submitted their findings to the CBI on 29 September.

(With inputs from India Today and ANI)