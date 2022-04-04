'Seinfeld' & 'Toy Story' Actor Estelle Harris Passes Away at 93

Veteran actor Estelle Harris has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Estelle Harris, who played the hugely popular character Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, passed away on Saturday, 2 April, in California. Harris was 93. The news of the actor's demise was confirmed by her family, who shared a statement with Deadline. Harris' final screen role was in Toy Story 4.
The statement, shared by Harris' son Glen read, "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her." The actor passed away just days before her 94th birthday.
Apart from Seinfeld, Estelle also starred in another popular role, Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.
Condolences poured in on social media from fans and industry colleagues.
