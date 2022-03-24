Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Passes Away; CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee, who has worked in films like Ora Charjon, Mayabini, Madhur Milan, Bariwali, and Baazi, passed away on 24 March. The Telegraph reported that Abhishek fell ill while he was shooting for a reality show.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to offer her condolences to Abhishek’s family, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."
Filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty tweeted (in Bengali) that he is saddened by the demise of Abhishek Chatterjee, calling him a good man and a good actor.
Abhishek made his film debut in 1986 with Path Bhola directed by Tarun Majumdar and went on to star in several commercially successful films. Over the years, Abhishek also made a name for himself in the yatra circuit.
Additionally, he starred in several TV shows like Tupur Tupur, Andarmahal, Kusum Dola, Mohor, and Khorkuto. He was filming a reality show called Ismart Jodi.