Scriptwriter Serves Randeep Hooda Rs 10 Crore Legal Notice: Report

Actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly been served a legal notice.
A legal notice of Rs 10 crore has been served to actor Randeep Hooda by scriptwriter and lyricist Priyanka Sharma, as per a report by India Today. Priyanka has sent a complaint to the Range Commissioner of Haryana's Director General of Police, Faridabad. Advocate Rajat Kalsan, representing Priyanka, has said that she currently works for scripts and film songs in Surat.
In a notice sent to Randeep Hooda, Priyanka has reportedly said that she contacted him through social media. She claimed the actor had promised to work on her script.
Priyanka alleged that she sent around 1,200 songs and 40 stories to Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Manish, Randeep’s manager Panchali Choudhary and makeup artist Renuka Pillai on email and WhatsApp. Priyanka further claimed that years passed but there was no response. When she contacted them to get the scripts and songs back, she allegedly received death threats. Sharma stated that she wants compensation for the trouble she has been through.
Randeep Hooda is yet to react to the allegations.
