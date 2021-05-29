Richa Chadha Calls Out Randeep Hooda For 'Crass, Casteist' Joke

In a second tweet Richa added, "Yes. It's casteist too. Also, plz explain to the reason why you continue to ask ONLY women to apologise for their male colleagues while you pontificate on sexism. Not holding my breath."

On 25 May, a Twitter user posted the video featuring Randeep Hooda, reportedly at a conclave hosted by a media organisation in 2012. In the clip, the actor can be seen making a casteist and sexist 'joke' on the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati.

Following the outrage, Randeep has been removed as the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). Commonly known as the Bonn Convention, CMS is an environmental treaty of the United Nations and Hooda had been appointed the ambassador in February 2020.