Golden Globes: Schitt's Creek Maker Dan Levy Calls for Inclusion

One of our favourite shows in recent times, Schitt's Creek, was honoured with two awards at the 78th Golden Globes. It won the Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy) and Catherine O' Hara won the Best Actress award.

Presented by This Is Us actors Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson, the Best Series award was accepted by Schitt's Creek star and creator Dan Levy.

"I would like to congratulate our amazing cast and crew – most of whom are in Canada right now like myself watching from home – for the critical work you all did over these past six seasons. It has taken us to places we never thought possible. And we are so grateful to all of you for it," Dan, 37, said during his acceptance speech.