Late Chadwick Boseman's Wife Gives Moving Golden Globes Speech

The 78th Golden Globe Awards was held on 28 February in the United States, honouring the best films and television shows of 2020 and early 2021.

One of the most heartwarming moments from this event was when actor Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with the Best Actor award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, six months after his death. Boseman passed away at 43 due to colon cancer.

His wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf, moving everyone to tears.

Watch the video here: