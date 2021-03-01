Late Chadwick Boseman's Wife Gives Moving Golden Globes Speech

The 78th Golden Globe Awards was held on 28 February in the United States, honouring the best films and television shows of 2020 and early 2021.
One of the most heartwarming moments from this event was when actor Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with the Best Actor award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, six months after his death. Boseman passed away at 43 due to colon cancer.
His wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf, moving everyone to tears.
Taylor Simone remembered everyone her late husband would have thanked and she broke down while saying that she doesn't have 'his words'.
Tik Tok star La’Ron Hines also shared an adorable moment at the Golden Globes. Working through his regular segment of ‘Are you smarter than a preschooler?’ this time Hines asked children ‘What do people do at award shows?’
Whenever he asked them ‘Who is Chadwick Boseman?’ all the children recognised him as Black Panther. One boy also said that ‘Chadwick Boseman is a good guy.’
Both these instances moved everyone, as they remembered the actor.
Many celebrities also shared emotional moments on social media, honouring Boseman’s memory.
Boseman received his first Golden Globe this year. He achieved global recognition as King T’Challa of the fictional African Country Wakanda, also known as Black Panther, which was a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
