'Class of 2020' Actor Leena Acharya Passes Away

Television actor Leena Acharya passed away on Saturday, 21 November, as per a report by IANS. She was reportedly suffering from kidney-related ailments for over a year and succumbed to kidney failure.

Leena Acharya was part of the web series Class of 2020 and had appeared in TV shows such as Seth Ji, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Meri Hanikarak Biwi among others.

Acharya's Class of 2020 co-star Rohan Mehraa mourned her demise. He took to Instagram to write, "Rest in peace Leena Acharya ma'am. Last year this time we were shooting for Class of 2020. Will miss you."