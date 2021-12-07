3 Yrs of 'Kedarnath': Sara Ali Khan Pens Note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Kedarnath.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
It has been three years since Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath’s release and the actor posted a heartfelt note on social media to mark the occasion. Sara shared a video montage of scenes from the film and wrote that she misses her ‘Mansoor’ played by late Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption, “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.”
She added, “From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath.”
Sara also shared pictures from Kedarnath with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput with a song from the film titled ‘Qaafirana’ playing in the background.
Kedarnath was directed by Abhishek Kapoor who co-wrote the film with Kanika Dhillon. The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Films and released on 7 December 2018.
Sara Ali Khan plays the role of ‘Rinku’ in her upcoming film Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December.
