3 Yrs of 'Kedarnath': Sara Ali Khan Pens Note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption, “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.”

She added, “From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath.”

Sara also shared pictures from Kedarnath with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput with a song from the film titled ‘Qaafirana’ playing in the background.