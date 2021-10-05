Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar Gets Release Date

The film has been co-written by Meenakshi Sundareshwar director Vivek Soni, and Aarsh Vora. The movie marks the digital debut of Sanya’s co-star Abhimanyu Dassani, and is Sanya Malhotra’s second collaboration with Netflix after Ludo. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

Sanya and Abhimanyu play the characters of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a newly-wed couple who must navigate the struggles of a long-distance marriage.

Dharmatic Entertainment and Netflix also have another release in the pipeline, namely, Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut Finding Anamika.