Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar Gets Release Date

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani star as leads in Vivek Soni's Meenakshi Sundareshwar.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sanya Malhotra shared the poster for her upcoming Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar on social media. In the caption, she announced that the film is set to release on 5 November.
She wrote in the caption, “Chahe distance long ho ya short, sab cheezein workout ho jaati hai agar pyaar ho toh. So taiyaar ho jaiye Sundareshwar aur meri pyaar bhari ye long distance marriage dekhne ke liye. #MeenakshiSundaresheswar coming to Netflix on November 5.”
Producer Karan Johar also shared the news in a tweet, “Get ready to witness this unique and super cute long distance love story this festive season, with us! #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5."
The film has been co-written by Meenakshi Sundareshwar director Vivek Soni, and Aarsh Vora. The movie marks the digital debut of Sanya’s co-star Abhimanyu Dassani, and is Sanya Malhotra’s second collaboration with Netflix after Ludo. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.
Sanya and Abhimanyu play the characters of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a newly-wed couple who must navigate the struggles of a long-distance marriage.
Dharmatic Entertainment and Netflix also have another release in the pipeline, namely, Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut Finding Anamika.
