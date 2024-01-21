Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sania Mirza’s Family Releases Statement After Shoaib Malik's Marriage

Sania Mirza’s Family Releases Statement After Shoaib Malik's Marriage

Sania Mirza's family confirms her divorce from Shoaib Malik and wishes him well on his new marriage to Sana Javed.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.
|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/realshoaibmalik)
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.
ADVERTISEMENT

After the announcement of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik's second marriage to female actor Sana Javed, a family member of Sania Mirza, Malik's first wife and former Indian tennis player, revealed that the tennis star and Malik have been divorced for a few months. In a statement released by Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza on Instagram, she spoke about the same.

Her sister and family wrote, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the post further added.

Malik took to social media on Saturday to share a photo with Javed and captioned it: "And We created you in pairs." The two have worked in multiple shows and TV commercials in Pakistan and have been close associates."

Also ReadPics: Sania Mirza, Sunny Leone & Others At Salman Khan's Niece's Birthday Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT