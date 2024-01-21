Sania Mirza’s Family Releases Statement After Shoaib Malik's Marriage

After the announcement of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik's second marriage to female actor Sana Javed, a family member of Sania Mirza, Malik's first wife and former Indian tennis player, revealed that the tennis star and Malik have been divorced for a few months. In a statement released by Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza on Instagram, she spoke about the same.
Her sister and family wrote, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"
"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the post further added.
Malik took to social media on Saturday to share a photo with Javed and captioned it: "And We created you in pairs." The two have worked in multiple shows and TV commercials in Pakistan and have been close associates."
