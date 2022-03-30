‘Akshai Saw a 2-Inch Bald Spot’: Sameera Reddy Opens up About Alopecia Areata

She further wrote, “In one month I discovered two more patches . It was really hard to deal with. Alopecia Areata does not make people sick, nor is it contagious. It can, however, be difficult to adapt to emotionally. For many people, Alopecia Areata is a traumatic disease that warrants treatment addressing the emotional aspect of hair loss, as well as the hair loss itself.”

“The doctor told me that in most cases the hair can grow back and with Corticosteroids injections in the scalp my three patches grew back slowly. But I’m very aware there is no cure . And there is no particular reason why a person gets Alopecia Areata,” Sameera revealed.

She continued, “Other types of alopecia are—alopecia totalis (when entire scalp turns bald); alopecia ophiasis (when even the hair loss is also on occipital, temporal, and parietal regions of the scalp); and alopecia universalis (when the hair loss happens across the entire body) And though right now i have healthy hair with no patches (that I am grateful for everyday ) I’ve been told I have to be aware it can come back at any point in my life.”

“I do take homeopathy and I hope to keep it at bay. In this fast paced world I pray people will pause, reflect and be sensitive to each other,” Sameera concluded.