‘Never Seen Him Do That’: Will Smith’s Mom on Actor Slapping Chris Rock

While Will Smith left Chris out of his apology at the Oscars, he posted a statement on Instagram later that read, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He also wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."