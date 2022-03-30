‘Never Seen Him Do That’: Will Smith’s Mom on Actor Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith also posted a public apology to Chris Rock.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, after the latter made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition, took over social media. Will also won the award for ‘Best Actor’ for King Richard at the ceremony. Will’s mother Carolyn Smith has reacted to the win and the incident with Chris.
Talking about the slap, Carolyn told 6abc, “He is a very even, people person. That's the first time I've ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime... I've never seen him do that.” She added that she started the day by texting the family group, “I started out saying, 'Good morning, we've got to say good luck to Uncle Will’.”
At the Oscars, Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane ‘joke’ about Jada Smith who shaved off her hair after being diagnosed with alopecia. Will went on stage and slapped Chris before asking him to keep his wife’s name ‘out of his mouth’.
While Will Smith left Chris out of his apology at the Oscars, he posted a statement on Instagram later that read, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
He also wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."
Jada Pinkett Smith also shared a post on Instagram after the awards night that read, “This is a season for healing and I'm here for it.”
News agency Agence France-Presse reported a statement from the Academy, “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” The Academy had also posted a statement on Twitter saying that it ‘does not condone violence of any form’.