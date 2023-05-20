Sameer Wankhede Reveals WhatsApp Chat With Shah Rukh Khan; Faces CBI Probe

Former zonal officer of the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede is currently facing CBI interrogation regarding the alleged ₹25 crore bribery linked to Aryan Khan's 2021 arrest.

On Friday (19 May), the Bombay High Court had ordered the CBI to refrain from taking immediate action against Wankhede, thus temporarily preventing his arrest.

Wankhede is accused of demanding ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan when his eldest son, Aryan Khan was arrested during the Cordelia cruise in October 2021.

During the proceedings at the Bombay High Court, Wankhede presented WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan, in which the actor praised Wankhede's integrity and requested leniency for his son.