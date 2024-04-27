Samantha Prabhu Repurposes Wedding Gown; Fans Call Her 'Desi Marilyn Monroe'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed her wedding gown into a stunning black ensemble for her appearance at the Elle Sustainability Awards.

Designer Krésha Bajaj shared the new design with the caption, “There are always new memories to be made. There are always new paths to walk. There are always new stories to tell. We loved working with Samantha, our muse, to help her create a new memory, and tell another story. Beauty is forever. And it can take on a new form every day. For @samantharuthprabhuoffl, for an award show. Krésha Bajaj - La Soirée - Samantha Prabhu.”