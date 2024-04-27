Samantha Prabhu Repurposes Wedding Gown; Fans Call Her 'Desi Marilyn Monroe'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed her wedding gown into a stunning black ensemble for her appearance at the Elle Sustainability Awards.
Designer Krésha Bajaj shared the new design with the caption, “There are always new memories to be made. There are always new paths to walk. There are always new stories to tell. We loved working with Samantha, our muse, to help her create a new memory, and tell another story. Beauty is forever. And it can take on a new form every day. For @samantharuthprabhuoffl, for an award show. Krésha Bajaj - La Soirée - Samantha Prabhu.”
The tulle from the wedding gown was dyed nude and black and the boning was retained in the repurposed outfit. Replying to a comment, the designer’s official handle wrote, “The center stone on the flowers were changed from clear to black and added in many layers to peekaboo along the slit. The can can part and remaining flowers that weren’t used are becoming part of something else! So almost the entire outfit has been repurposed with very little wastage.”
Samantha Ruth also shared pictures in the outfit on her Instagram and wrote, “Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way evokes a range of emotions."
She added,
The repurposed outfit was a hit amongst fans with many comparing it to Princess Diana’s revenge dress. Others likened Samantha Ruth’s look to Marilyn Monroe.
Samantha had worn a white, off-shoulder gown with a flowy skirt at her wedding to Naga Chaitanya in 2017. The duo announced their separation in 2021.
On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in season 2 of The Family Man and the films Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi. She will next be seen in Raj & DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)