Samantha Prabhu Reacts to Rumours of Her Relocating to Mumbai

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, actor Samantha Akkineni dismissed speculations that she is relocating to Mumbai. Of late, there have also been a number of rumours about Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya's divorce.

During the AMA, a social media user asked her, "Are you really moving to Mumbai?" To which the actor reportedly said, "I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily.”