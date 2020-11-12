Saloni Gaur Opens Up on Trolling & Agrima Joshua Controversy

Content creator Saloni Gaur, who became a internet sensation overnight after a video of hers went viral on Instagram, has now landed a show on SonyLIV titled Uncommon sense with Saloni.
It's a weekly show of 20 minutes each. This sketch comedy will have different characters in every episode. The first episode is out, and you can watch it on SonyLIV.
The Quint caught up with the stand-up comedian, who spoke about how her life has changed in just a year and how this show happened to her.
Saloni also opened up on trolls and how she deals with it. "In the beginning I was trolled very badly for a video. It was some Nazma Aapi video, a political satire that I had created. There were two extreme reactions. One side was instigating the other side. That day I felt maybe I have said something wrong. But then I understood they are just keyboard warriors. They have cheap internet and they will write whatever they want to".
Saloni added,
"If trolls can say whatever they want then I can also say whatever I want to. So, I never got affected by it. Even if 100 people have watched your video and 60 people are saying you have said something wrong still it doesn't mean you are wrong because nowadays people get paid to find faults in you.Saloni Gaur, Comedian
