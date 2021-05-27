Salman Khan's Lawyer Clarifies Why KRK is Being Sued

Salman Khan's lawyer has issued a clarification as to why a defamation case has been filed against actor Kamaal Rashid Khan. KRK claimed that a legal notice was sent to him following his review of Salman's latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

"Kamaal R Khan has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the defendant reviewed the film Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits", the statement from DSK Legal reads.