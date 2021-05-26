Salman Khan Files Defamation Case against Kamaal R Khan

As per the notice, Salman Khan’s legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

In a separate tweet, he mentioned that he'll stop reviewing Salman's films. "I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today," he tweeted.