Court Restrains Access to ‘Selmon Bhoi’ Game, Allegedly Based on Salman Khan

Salman Khan had moved a Bombay Court to get an injunction against a Parody Studios Pvt Ltd game titled ‘Selmon Bhoi’. The complaint also involved Google LLC and Google India Pvt Ltd. The Bombay Civil Court has ordered a temporary restraint on access to the mobile game, and said that the game, images, and mechanical features in the game have an “impressionistic resemblance” to Salman Khan.
“When the plaintiff has not given any consent for installing, preparing and running such game which is very similar to his identity and the case which was against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and is also tarnishing his image,” the Court observed.
Parody Studios Pvt Ltd has been restrained from ‘dissemination, launch, re-launch, and recreation’ of the game or any content that involves Salman Khan. The Court also restrained the defendants from making any defamatory remarks against the actor in any way which ‘tends to injure’ him or his family, including the game.
The game, ‘Selmon Bhai’, was available on Google Play. The defendants have been directed to remove the game from Google Play Store and other similar platforms.
In the game, the user drives has to control a car on a strange planet and kill aliens and animals including camels, polar bears, and deer. It has the disclaimer, “The game presentation is merely in a fictional context.”
