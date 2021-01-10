‘Definitely Soon,’ Varun Dhawan on Marriage Plans with Natasha 

Actor Varun Dhawan has spoken up about his marriage plans with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Speaking to Filmfare recently, the Coolie No. 1 actor said that though there is nothing concrete right now, he is planning for it definitely soon. Dhawan said that there is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then he would get married this year.
Natasha Dalal, who is Varun Dhawan’s childhood sweetheart is a fashion designing graduate from New York who after her return to India from the US in 2013 started her own design label ‘Natasha Dalal’. In a recent radio show, actor Kareena Kapoor had introduced Natasha Dalal as Dhawan’s fiancé. However, Dhawan quickly denied that they were engaged or that any ceremony had happened, he did say that he was in a committed relationship with Natasha.
On 4 December, it was reported that Varun Dhawan had been diagnosed with COVID-19 while shooting for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor took to social media to make the announcement - “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not Covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank u.”
Dhawan later recovered from COVID-19, resumed shooting and wrapped up the first schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo by the end of December.
