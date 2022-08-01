Salman Khan Issued Weapon Licence After Receiving Death Threat

The Mumbai Police told ANI, "Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently."

Salman Khan had applied for a gun license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office as per a report by ANI. The actor had recently received threat letters, owing to which he is amped up his personal security.

Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death-threat letter which reportedly stated that they would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in May.