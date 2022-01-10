Salman is Calling 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Sequel 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan': Kabir Khan

Salman Khan had recently announced the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. Now, filmmaker Kabir Khan has said that the actor did it in 'excitement', while in reality they are yet to lock the script. Khan added that Salman is calling the title of the sequel Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

In an interview to mid-day Kabir Khan said, "Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijayendra sir will write something exciting. The idea of a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because the original was successful. If I find a great story, I will be happy to make one.”