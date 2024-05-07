Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 5th Accused

On Tuesday, 7 May, the Mumbai Crime Branch announced that they have arrested the fifth accused in the Salman Khan house firing incident from Rajasthan, as per a report by ANI.

"The 5th accused in this case from Rajasthan, the name of the arrested accused is Mohammad Chaudhary. He helped the two shooters, provide money, and do recce. Chaudhary is being brought to Mumbai today where he will be produced in the court and a demand for custody will be made," the statement by the Crime Branch, as quoted by ANI, reads.