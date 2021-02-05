Here's What Salman Khan Had To Say About the Farmers' Protests

This response comes a day after several members of the film industry and other celebrities, including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, posted coordinated tweets with messages backing the government's stand on the protests all under the same hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. While some celebrities have called for an "amicable resolution" in these government-endorsed messages most other Bollywood stars, including the Khans and the Kapoors, have remained silent on the issue.