'It'll Be a Big Hit': Salman Cheers For Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Salman Khan cheers for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)
The makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled the film's trailer on Tuesday, 26 March. Reacting to the trailer, Salman Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to cheer for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial and said that he hopes the film breaks the box office records of his previous releases, Tiger and Sultan.
“‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi (This will be a huge hit). Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein (Ali Abbas Zafar you need to break the record of Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan with this one. Hope that it will be a mutual gift shared between you and India on Eid)...” Salman wrote.
Have a look at his tweet here:
Akshay replied to Salman on X for his kind gesture and said, "Thank you bhai @BeingSalmanKhan Tiger zinda tha aur rahega (Tiger will always stay alive), but hopefully Ali’s magic with BMCM will also be able to entertain the audience!”
In addition to Akshay and Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.
According to the film's official synopsis, Akshay and Tiger play two Indian soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman who is out to destroy India.
