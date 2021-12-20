Salman Announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'; Film to be Written by Rajamouli's Dad

Salman Khan officially announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the RRR pre-release event in Mumbai on Sunday, 19 December. The film will be written by SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the first part.

Salman attended the event along with RRR director Rajamouli, and the cast - Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Salman made the announcement while talking about how Rajamouli's father gave him one of the best films of his career.