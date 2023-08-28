‘’Ghoomer’ Has Been the Toughest Film I’ve Done Till Date’: Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher talks about Ghoomer, working with Anurag Kashyap and more.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Actor Saiyami Kher talks to The Quint about her journey as an actor, the experience of shooting films like Choked and Ghoomer, of managing a restaurant at the age of 10, how her parents encouraged her to pursue sports, and more.
Speaking of Ghoomer, Kher says, "Getting to work on Ghoomer is just the best thing I could ask for because I love being front of the camera and I love cricket."
While talking about her initial days in the industry, the actor recalls that Anurag Kashyap offered to make a film with her when they met at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. "For me, just the self-confidence that Anurag Kashyap gave me took me a long way," she adds.
Kher also talks about the experience of shooting Mirzya, how she began to unpack the world of box office numbers and film success, and meeting Sachin Tendulkar.
Watch the video for more.
