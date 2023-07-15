'Had Disregarded Ali Fazal Since I Thought He Was Juvenile But...': Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha talks about Heeramandi, working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, wanting to cash Ali Fazal in a project and more.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Actor Richa Chadha sat down with The Quint to talk about her journey as an actor, her acting philosophy, working with Neeraj Ghaywan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others, her latest project Heeramandi, how she and Ali Fazal approach acting and much more.
Talking about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor said, "I love working with him. All of the things that are said about him like, 'He has a temper,' I'm sure but if you had so many crores riding on the set and you saw nincompoops around you, you might yell at them sometimes. If other actors have shared traumatic experiences with him, that's not what I am talking about.”
When asked about her journey with actor-husband Ali Fazal, she recalled that she initially believed there would no "meeting of the minds" between the two. But that soon changed.
Chadha added that she later found that she could only talk to Fazal and co-star Pankaj Tripathi on the sets of Fukrey. The actor also spoke about her decision to not do method acting, how Neeraj Ghaywan becomes a 'moral compass' on his projects, why Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Fukrey, and Gangs of Wasseypur are important to her and more.
Watch the video for the complete interview.
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
