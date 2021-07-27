Saif Ali Khan Reacts to Fan's Suggestion to Remake Baby’s Day Out With Taimur

“It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’, after a while. It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together,” he responded.

Both Saif and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are wildly popular actors in Bollywood. His daughter Sara Ali Khan is already an actor and even son Ibrahim plans to enter the acting world.

Saif had opened up about his family’s contribution to Bollywood during Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast.

“My mother’s (Sharmila Tagore) been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art,” he said.