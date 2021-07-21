Saif Ali Khan Poses With All His Kids On the Occasion of Eid

Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur & Jeh
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Eid this year with their families. Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the celebration. She posted a photo in which she is seen holding Jeh in her arms while Taimur is seen sitting on Saif's lap. Ibrahim also joined his siblings and father. Sara hid Jeh's face with an emoji.
"Eid Mubarak May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity Inshallah hoping for better times for us all", Sara captioned the photo. Fans showered the family with love and also wished them on Eid.
Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. The couple has kept the child away from limelight. His name was also disclosed by Randhir Kapoor recently.
