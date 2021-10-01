Saif Ali Khan Confirms His Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Assisting Karan Johar

Saif Ali Khan further said that his youngest son Jeh is much more his ‘mental age than any of them’. “Jeh is just smiling and drooling (laughs), much more my mental age than any of them. He's the newborn of course.”

“They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that's what it is. I'm different too,” Saif said.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are Saif’s kids with his first wife Amrita Singh. The couple parted ways in 2004. Saif Ali Khan has two children, Taimur and Jeh, with wife Kareena Kapoor.

Karan Johar had announced that he would return to the director’s chair with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead and Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra play key roles. The 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was Johar’s last project as director.