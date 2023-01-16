Mainstream Media Plays a Major Role in Making Issues Out of Nothing: Saeed Mirza

Filmmaker-author Saeed Mirza on his latest book, 'I Know the Psychology of Rats'.
Filmmaker and author Saeed Mirza talks to journalist Seema Chishti about his latest book ‘I Know the Psychology of Rats’ which is his tribute to his colleague, late filmmaker Kundan Shah.
Mirza talks about the rationale behind the book’s name, why he decided to pay this tribute to his colleague and more.
“‘I know the psychology of rats,’ is a phrase by Kundan Shah,” Mirza reveals, “There was a rat roaming around in the office and people were running around and there was chaos. We went into a small closet and then Kundan entered with a broom in his hand. He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll handle it’. When asked how, he said, ‘I know the psychology of rats’.”
Mirza further speaks about how Anupam Kher’s role was removed from the Kundan Shah-directorial Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. He adds that there’s a “lot of anger” beneath what people see as comedy in the film.
Talking about India’s socio-political scenario, with reference to the film, the filmmaker adds, “The two protagonists (of ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’) would be in jail for sedition."
He weighs in on whether a film like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro could be made today and also talks about anecdotes mentioned in his book.
