Saba Ali Khan Shares First Picture With Her Nephew Jeh

Jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, recently shared pictures with her nephews Taimur and Jeh. She clicked the photos on Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya’s birthday party earlier this week.
Saba uploaded a picture with her youngest nephew and called him her 'Jaan'(life) in the post.
This is the first picture with Jeh that Saba has shared on her Instagram handle. Earlier, she had uploaded a collage of her childhood photo and her nephew's pic on Instagram Stories and written, “My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and me! Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know! #familylove #jeh #saifalikhanpataudi #auntnephewlove #alwaysandforever #monday #moments #memories".
Saba also shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif's elder son Taimur and captioned it as, “TIM....my Jaan Too. Puppet show ...more exciting..and Popcorn! Phupi (Buajaan to him) .. Poses can wait…Love this munchkin... who's growing up too fast! Mahsha'Allah.”
Saba often shares photos of her family, especially her niece and nephews, on Instagram. Recently, a person commented on one of her posts, “Do they all even bother about you?” To which Saba replied, “Why does THAT ‘bother’ YOU??”
Saif Ali Khan is the eldest child of Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. While Saba is the second child, Soha is the youngest. Kunal and Soha's daughter Inaaya’s lavish birthday party was hosted this week. Kareena, Saif’s elder son Ibrahim, Neha Dhupia and others attended the bash.
