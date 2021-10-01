Saba Ali Khan Shares First Picture With Her Nephew Jeh

Saba uploaded a picture with her youngest nephew and called him her 'Jaan'(life) in the post.

This is the first picture with Jeh that Saba has shared on her Instagram handle. Earlier, she had uploaded a collage of her childhood photo and her nephew's pic on Instagram Stories and written, “My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and me! Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know! #familylove #jeh #saifalikhanpataudi #auntnephewlove #alwaysandforever #monday #moments #memories".