Watch: Rubina Tears up While Sharing Her COVID-19 Recovery Journey

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a video on her YouTube channel recounting her COVID recovery journey. Rubina tested positive for COVID in early May and has been quarantining in her house in Shimla. In the video, she was 'overwhelmed' with emotions while thanking her supportive family and fans. She also talked about her symptoms and urged everyone to stay safe and follow protocol.
Towards the beginning of the video, Rubina can be seen taking the rapid antigen test which gives a positive result. Her instant reaction was to celebrate and she said, "Positive? Positive? Yeah! Ek maheene ke baad (after a month), I will donate plasma." She then informed that she will be under quarantine for 17 days.
She revealed that she left for Shimla because she felt that she'd caught the virus. She had fever for two days and occasional cough but she added that she started home remedies. She mentioned that she'd experienced weakness, confusion, and irritability. She said, in Hindi, "Stay at home. I know there are many people who need to go to work and have to leave their house. If you're one of them, take care of yourself please. Wear double masks, and wash your hands regularly."
Urging everyone to follow these basic precautions, and more, she added, "I am here. If you are also going through Covid, let us fight and come out together." Her mother and sister Jyotika also featured in the video as they gave her food and other supplies, from a safe distance. Her house was also being sanitized.
She teared up while thanking her family and fans for their support and prayers. "I was thinking of sharing this with you all for a long time. I am extremely blessed, I would say, that I have an amazing family, a loving and caring husband, totally loving and supporting parents. My sisters are amazing, I am extremely grateful. Of course, my fans, I have been reading the wishes."
She further asked her fans to pray for every person suffering with COVID and to reach out to her if she could help in any way. Rubina had informed her followers on 1 May that she'd tested positive through a social media statement.
