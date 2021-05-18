Watch: Rubina Tears up While Sharing Her COVID-19 Recovery Journey

Towards the beginning of the video, Rubina can be seen taking the rapid antigen test which gives a positive result. Her instant reaction was to celebrate and she said, "Positive? Positive? Yeah! Ek maheene ke baad (after a month), I will donate plasma." She then informed that she will be under quarantine for 17 days.

She revealed that she left for Shimla because she felt that she'd caught the virus. She had fever for two days and occasional cough but she added that she started home remedies. She mentioned that she'd experienced weakness, confusion, and irritability. She said, in Hindi, "Stay at home. I know there are many people who need to go to work and have to leave their house. If you're one of them, take care of yourself please. Wear double masks, and wash your hands regularly."

Urging everyone to follow these basic precautions, and more, she added, "I am here. If you are also going through Covid, let us fight and come out together." Her mother and sister Jyotika also featured in the video as they gave her food and other supplies, from a safe distance. Her house was also being sanitized.