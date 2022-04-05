Ram Charan Says He ‘Never Expected the No 1 Tag’ for SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR'

The actor further said, "I’ve stepped into it as a student and I’ve learned a lot from him. And the best part is he never handheld me through any of the shooting days. He let me live my character and he let me make mistakes. He let me do another take. But he didn’t have any problem, never lost his cool, and that I’m really thankful for.”

Acharya marks the first time Charan and Chiranjeevi will be working together, not counting the cameos the latter had in the former’s films Magadheera and Bruce Lee: The Fighter.