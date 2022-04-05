Ram Charan Says He ‘Never Expected the No 1 Tag’ for SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR'

Ram Charan plays one of the leads in SS Rajamouli's RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ram Charan has said that he didn’t think RRR would earn the No 1 spot at the global box office on its opening weekend. Talking to Variety, Charan said, “I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel.”
On 3 April, RRR crossed the Rs 900 mark in box office collections globally. The film also became India’s biggest opener after earning Rs 223 crore worldwide on the day of its release. The movie, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in a fictional tale.
RRR also stars Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.
Talking about the experience of working with his father, actor Chiranjeevi, in Acharya, Ram Charan said, “It’s a dream come true, I’ve learned a lot. I don’t think I stepped into Acharya as a co-star."
The actor further said, "I’ve stepped into it as a student and I’ve learned a lot from him. And the best part is he never handheld me through any of the shooting days. He let me live my character and he let me make mistakes. He let me do another take. But he didn’t have any problem, never lost his cool, and that I’m really thankful for.”
Acharya marks the first time Charan and Chiranjeevi will be working together, not counting the cameos the latter had in the former’s films Magadheera and Bruce Lee: The Fighter.
