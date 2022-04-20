Sidharth Malhotra Turns Cop for Rohit Shetty's Next; Shares First Glimpse

Sidharth Malhotra stars in Rohit Shetty's next cop drama.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rohit Shetty has shared a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra’s cop look from his next project with the caption, “Action begins tomorrow at 11:00 AM!” The cop drama will mark Shetty’s OTT debut.
Sidharth also shared the photo on social media and wrote, “Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11 am!”
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri commented, “Congratsssss buddy!!! Aa raha hai police! You are looking dhamaakedaar,” and Karan Johar wrote, “Hero” with a heart emoji.
Sidharth Malhotra also has other releases lined up including Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Karan Johar’s Yodha with Disha Patani. The actor is also part of Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.
Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe began with the films Singham in 2011 and Singham Returns in 2014, both starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. These films were followed by Simmba starring Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao and Sooryavanshi focused on Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi.
