‘Lot of Dramas Are on OTT Now; It’d Be Difficult To Do a Feature’: Rohan Sippy

“A supporting actor in a film may have two or three scenes but here they have much more to do. The kind of actors you get a chance to work with, say I wouldn’t get a chance to work with someone like Pankaj Tripathi in films,” he further said.

Rohan Sippy has worked with Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. Talking about the shows, Sippy had earlier told The Quint, “The good factor of the series is that you can get very attached to a character. So, there was a huge advantage to taking Pankaj Tripathi's character forward across the three seasons."