Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child at 79

When asked about his six children, De Niro corrected the interviewer and revealed that he has seven children. He said, "I just had a baby."

The publication also reached out to De Niro’s reps, who confirmed that the actor is now a father of seven. But it remains unclear who the mother is.

He also went on to add that he does not consider himself to be a "cool dad."

De Niro has been married twice. He shares two children with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. And two children with ex-wife, Grace Hightower. He’s also a father to twin sons with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.