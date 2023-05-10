Veteran actor Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79.
Veteran actor Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79, according to an exclusive interview with ET Canada. The Hollywood actor opened up about parenthood when he was talking about his upcoming film, About My Father.
The actor got candid about fatherhood and how he doesn't like to discipline his children but sometimes he has to, he said:
When asked about his six children, De Niro corrected the interviewer and revealed that he has seven children. He said, "I just had a baby."
The publication also reached out to De Niro’s reps, who confirmed that the actor is now a father of seven. But it remains unclear who the mother is.
He also went on to add that he does not consider himself to be a "cool dad."
De Niro has been married twice. He shares two children with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. And two children with ex-wife, Grace Hightower. He’s also a father to twin sons with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.
