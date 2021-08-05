Rihanna Wealthiest Female Musician in The World, Guess Her Net Worth?

Rihanna is now officially a billionaire.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pop star Rihanna's net worth is estimated to be 1.7 billion dollars, making her the richest woman musician in the world, as per a Forbes report. However, Rihanna's music isn't the primary source of her wealth, the report stated.
The singer, who was born as Robyn Fenty, earns approximately 1.4 billion dollars of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported.
The remaining wealth reportedly comes from the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actor.
Rihanna's beauty company, co-owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, is known for its range of 50 skin tones, including a variety of shades for women of colour, something which was rare when the firm was launched in 2017. It was hailed for its inclusivity. The singer of 'Umbrella' and 'Love the Way You Lie' ranks second to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer, Forbes stated.
Published: 05 Aug 2021,12:30 PM IST