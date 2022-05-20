Rihanna & Boyfriend A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy

Pop sensation Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, have reportedly welcomed home their first child. They have given birth to a baby boy – as per reports on TMZ. The news of her pregnancy came in late January after she was photographed walking with a baby bump on the streets of Harlem with Rocky.

A source told People magazine, "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," says the source."