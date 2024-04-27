Riddhima Kapoor & Bharat Sahni Recall the First Time the Latter Met Rishi Kapoor

However, Bharat hit it off with Riddhima’s brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, instantly. “Ranbir was the first person I actually confided in when I told him about Bharat and he was the one who told mom that 'There's this boy in Delhi...'. They have the same wavelength, they think alive. They’re very similar people. Ranbir is also very balanced,” Riddhima said.

Riddhima and Bharat tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Samara Sahni into the world in 2011. On the work front, Riddhima will be seen in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.