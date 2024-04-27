Riddhima Kapoor & Bharat Sahni Recall the First Time the Latter Met Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni; Rishi Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rishi Kapoor daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni recalled the latter’s first meeting with the veteran actor, in a recent interview with Galatta India. Riddhima said that Rishi Kapoor was just ‘staring and glaring’ at Bharat the entire evening.
“He (Bharat) was a few drinks down and he was sweating like mad when he knew we had to meet my dad. Throughout the evening, my dad was standing next to the piano (at Piano Bar in Mumbai) and just staring and glaring at Bharat, ‘Ki kaun hai bhai tu, upar se neeche dekh raha hai.' (Who are you? Sizing me up?),” Riddhima recalled.
Bharat added that the Kapoor family was ‘very welcoming’, “They were all very welcoming, especially all the women in the house. I was able to break the ice with them.” The businessman went on to talk about asking for Riddhima’s hand in marriage and said, “He (Rishi Kapoor) didn't give in so easily, obviously... Riddhima being the only daughter, he took his time. He told me, ‘You have a couple of years and after a couple of years if you guys still feel like you're meant to be, we'll get you married’.”
However, Bharat hit it off with Riddhima’s brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, instantly. “Ranbir was the first person I actually confided in when I told him about Bharat and he was the one who told mom that 'There's this boy in Delhi...'. They have the same wavelength, they think alive. They’re very similar people. Ranbir is also very balanced,” Riddhima said.
Riddhima and Bharat tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Samara Sahni into the world in 2011. On the work front, Riddhima will be seen in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.
